Thanks to some generous gobblers, the Utica Rescue Mission now has 2,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The local real estate firm Coldwell Banker Faith Properties donated 2,000 pounds of turkey to be split between the Utica and Rome Rescue Missions:

"It seems like salespeople are always asking and few ever give. That is what our company is about, and fortunately, we've been rewarded with a business second to none by our own communities, so it's a way to pay back," John Brown, owner of Coldwell Banker Faith Properties, said.

According to WKTV, the Rescue Mission does not have a branch in Herkimer County, so Coldwell Banker will assist in stocking the food kitchens in that county next week. The business has been doing this event for the past 10 years.

Help Local Residents At The Utica Rescue Mission

The Addiction Stabilization Center is an Addiction Treatment Facility located in Utica with the Utica Rescue Mission. Founded in 1890, this center has a long history of providing support and treatment to individuals suffering from alcoholism, opioid addiction, substance abuse, and drug addiction. The facility offers a range of programs and services aimed at assisting individuals in their journey to recovery.

This holiday season, help those on the road to recovery. Just choose the gifts you want to purchase and shop via the Rescue Missions Amazon Wish List. In a couple of clicks, you're done, and you've made a positive impact on someone going through a difficult time in their life.

You can read how to help out online here.

