New Rules Could Keep You Out Of Federal Buildings In New York—Are You Ready

A big deadline is approaching, and if you have plans to enter a federal building, you’ll need to be prepared. Starting May 7, 2025, you must have a REAL ID or Enhanced ID to access secure federal facilities, including courthouses, military bases, and other government offices.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding residents to get their REAL ID or Enhanced ID as soon as possible to avoid last-minute stress.

What is the REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 as a security measure following the September 11 attacks. It sets stricter identification standards for state-issued driver’s licenses, permits, and ID cards.

Read More: How Tariffs On Canada And Mexico Affect New Yorkers

To get a REAL ID, you’ll need to visit the DMV in person with documents to prove:

Your Identity (such as a birth certificate or valid passport)

(such as a birth certificate or valid passport) Your Social Security Number

Your New York State Residency (like a utility bill or bank statement)

You don’t have to wait for your current license to expire—you can upgrade to a REAL ID now. You'll also need a new photo taken at the DMV before your REAL ID can be issued.

Andy Feliciotti/Unsplash Andy Feliciotti/Unsplash loading...

What About an Enhanced ID?

If you want a little extra flexibility, you can opt for an Enhanced ID instead. For an additional $30, it works like the REAL ID, but it will also allow you to re-enter the U.S. by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean countries—a great option for travelers who frequently cross the border.

Can I Use a Passport Instead?

Yes! A valid U.S. passport can also be used as a REAL ID-compliant document, so if you already have one, you’re covered.

Melody Ayres-Griffiths/Unsplash Melody Ayres-Griffiths/Unsplash loading...

How The Real ID Affects New Yorkers

Many federal buildings in and around Central New York require proper identification for entry. Whether you need to visit a U.S. courthouse in Syracuse, a military installation, or a federal office in Utica or Binghamton, you won’t be able to enter after May 7, 2025, without a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or a passport.

The DMV expects a rush of applications as the deadline gets closer, so get yours now to avoid long wait times.

Read More: What No More Pennies Could Mean For New York

To help more New Yorkers get their REAL ID before the deadline, the DMV has added Saturday morning hours at select locations, including in Broome, Erie, and Monroe counties. Mobile DMV offices are also available in some areas. To save time, use the DMV’s online tools, including:

Document Guide – Check which documents you need before your appointment

– Check which documents you need before your appointment Online Pre-Screening – Avoid common mistakes that can delay your application

Pro tip: The key to a smooth process is preparation. Before heading to the DMV, make sure you have all the required documents to avoid delays.

For more details on what you need to bring and how to apply, visit the New York DMV website or check with your local DMV office.

The 2025 Hurricane Season Storm Names Have Been Revealed Hurricane season will be here before you know it. Get familiar with the names we will watch for this year. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com

Upstate NY Irish Bars Have Some Suggestions For Your ST. Pat's Day Meal! So many of the wonderful Irish pubs, bars, and taverns spread all across Upstate New York have wonderful menus to serve up along with their pints of beer. While they certainly will bolster their Irish menu offerings for St. Patrick's Day, several of them "keep it Irish" all year long with Guinness stew, Irish tacos, bangers and mash, and other delectable treats. Get some Ideas for your St. Patrick' Day party with the help of this selection of goodies from Irish pubs in Upstate New York.

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC Gallery Credit: Kaylin



