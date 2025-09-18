Want to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin in Central New York? Here’s How
Pumpkin-picking season is officially here, and whether you’re carving a jack-o’-lantern, baking a pie, or just decorating the front porch, finding the right pumpkin is half the battle.
Luckily, Central New York has no shortage of local patches where you can snag the perfect one. Here’s what to keep in mind before you head out.
How to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin
This fall, skip the grocery store bins and head to one of the local farms for a pumpkin that’s as fresh and unique as the season itself.
Gallery Credit: Unsplash
Know The Meaning Of The Different Colored Pumpkins For Halloween
Those plastic pumpkins that the trick-or-treaters will be carrying around and showing up at your front door could have a very special and important meaning to them.
Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1
These 9 Items Have Been Pumpkin-Spiced...And They Didn't Need To Be
There is an almost "cult-like" obsession when it comes to pumpkin spice. And I blame Starbucks for starting all of it.
At least coffee is something that makes sense to flavor with pumpkin spice. Some of the other creations that have been popping up through the years with this added flavor are...well...not necessary.
Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio