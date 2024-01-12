1 Of The Prettiest Towns In America Is Here In New York

There are over 109,000 cities and towns from all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. One of the prettiest of them all, is here in New York.

Regardless of what kind of travel experience you are searching for, America has adventures in every single state. The experts at World Atlas decided to search through all sorts of towns in America to find the prettiest. On a super short list of towns/cities/villages that were highlighted, New York State did get a shoutout:

Coming in at number 4 on the list- Sag Harbor, New York:

To trace the history of Sag Harbor, you’ll need to crank up the time machine and teleport back 293 years ago, when this town marked its inception as a settlement. From there, its economy exploded on the scene as it ranked second only to New York City in importance for having one of the highest trading volumes.

For those that don't know, Sag Harbor is home to a number of museums, including the esteemed Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum which features artifacts, exhibitions and other items to promote Sag Harbor’s rich history, with a strong focus on the whaling industry.

And since it's winter, consider a visit to the Southampton Ice Rink; it offers a fun seasonal-themed getaway, providing the public with affordable skating lessons along with soothing hot chocolate drinks to stay cozy."

Honestly, this author has never traveled to Sag Harbor, so I mean no disrespect. What thing that is always aggravating with these style of lists, Upstate New York is always ignored. I'm sorry, any city outside of the New York City area is ignored.

