If you're already hearing "I'm bored" from your teenager, here's one free summer activity that might actually get them out of the house.

Planet Fitness is once again offering its High School Summer Pass program, giving teens in New York, ages 14 to 19 free access to participating locations through August 31.

A Free Way for Teens to Stay Active This Summer

Between summer camps, vacations, and sports programs, keeping teens busy can get expensive fast. That's one reason the High School Summer Pass has become so popular.

The program allows teens to work out for free all summer long, giving them access to cardio equipment, strength training machines, and workout resources through the Planet Fitness app.

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Whether they're training for fall sports, looking to build healthy habits, or just trying to stay active while school's out, it's a no-cost option for local families.

How the Program Works

Teens ages 14 to 19 can register online, download the Planet Fitness app, and start using their home club through August 31. Participants under 18 must have a parent or guardian complete the registration process.

Once enrolled, teens can use the app to access digital workouts, fitness tracking tools, and tutorials designed to help beginners feel comfortable in the gym.

Bonus Perks Included

In addition to free gym access, Planet Fitness says participants will receive special offers throughout the summer. The company has also partnered with Gymshark to provide a 20% discount on fitness apparel for teens who register.

Parents Can Get Involved Too

Need a workout partner?

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Planet Fitness is also offering parents a free day pass so they can join their teens for a workout and check out the facility themselves.

Where to Sign Up

Registration is open now, and teens can take advantage of the free membership through August 31.

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With school almost out and screens competing for attention, it might be one of the easiest ways for Mohawk Valley families to help teens stay active, build confidence, and create healthy habits this summer.

Staying Cool in Summer Heat Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt