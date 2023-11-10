Pinky Out- These Are Upstate New York’s 15 Snobbiest Cities

Do you feel you live in a snobby part of Upstate New York? Break out those pinkies and stick them out.

In the realm of city characterization, the term "snobby" often carries a subjective connotation. The word snobby can be influenced by perceptions of exclusivity, affluence, and a certain air of superiority. While New York City may be the first to come to mind when you put snobby and New York State together, Upstate New York has not escaped the scrutiny of this label.

So, what exactly makes a city in Upstate New York "snobby"?

1) A snobby city tends to exude an atmosphere of exclusivity and privilege. This can be viewed as upscale neighborhoods and high-end shopping districts to a strong look on cultural and recreational amenities

2) A snobby city might be characterized by a certain degree of cultural elitism, with residents placing a premium on intellectual pursuits, fine arts, and sophisticated leisure activities.

So, Where In Upstate New York Can You Find The Snobbiest Cities?

We decided to have fun with AI. We decided to ask ChatGPT "What are the 15 snobbiest cities in all of Upstate New York, and why would you pick them as your choice?"

So before you send off complaints our way, send them to ChatGPT. We didn't create this list, we are only sharing it. So hopefully you'll have a sense of humor, and stick your pinky out.

So peak out the curtains to complain about the neighbor's dog, or berate their teenage daughter for the crowd she runs with on the weekends, understand that this is all a joke anyway, and enjoy this list of the 10 snobbiest cities in all of Upstate New York.

