Don’t Miss Upstate New York’s Pink The Park In Utica

The American Cancer Society is teaming up with the Utica Blue Sox to raise funds and show support for local breast cancer survivors during their ‘Pink the Park’ game.

The game takes place on Friday, July 21st as the ballclub takes on the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs at 6:45PM at Murnane Field in Utica. The Utica Blue Sox players will be wearing special pink-themed uniforms. Those jerseys will be auctioned off during the game. Fans can bid on their favorite players’ jersey before the game by visiting the Utica Blue Sox website or at the ballpark the night of the game.

Bidding begins at $75 per jersey. The winning bidder will receive the jersey and a photo with the player after the game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game, as well.

Local cancer survivors can get free tickets to the game by emailing the American Cancer Society at Robert.Elinskas@cancer.org. Special recognition will also be made to cancer survivors before the game. Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Utica Blue Sox and have the support of our local Hannaford Supermarkets for this special night of awareness and fundraising ,” said Robert Elinskas, Sr Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society. “This event has grown to become a community favorite and we’re excited to hold it this year. We’re hoping to see a lot of pink that night and a Blue Sox victory.”

Good luck to the Utica Blue Sox.

Welcome To A New Antique Experience In Upstate New York Victorian Lady Antiques held their Grand Opening on Saturday, June 3rd 2023 in Oneida New York. This new shop has two floors of antiques, curios, collectibles and vintage clothing and jewelry.

Top 10 Notable Beaches In Upstate New York Beaches in Upstate New York offer you the perfect escape during the summer months. What are the top beaches in all of Upstate New York to check out and enjoy?

We decided to ask ChatGPT to highlight 10 of the best beaches in Upstate New York. Here's the list that ChatGPT provided to us: