Do You Have What It Takes To Be Upstate New York’s Pierogi Eating Champion?

Another eating challenge is hitting the streets in Upstate New York this week. It involves potato and cheese pierogi.

The Polish Community Club of Utica is hosting their Polish Days on August 12th and 13th on Columbia Street in Utica. On top of all the great Polish food, drinks and live music for the celebration - the main event is the Pierogi Eating Contest.

How many pierogi do you think you can eat in three minutes? That's how long you are being timed to participate. Board members of the PCC set the timer, and watch as you shove the warm pierogi down the hatch. If you get through the first ten pierogi, they will then give you increments of 5.

The record of most pierogi eaten during this contest was set in 2018 by Jason Narolis of Rome, who ate 28 pierogi in the given amount of time. There's no word if Narolis will be participating this year.

This year, the contest is taking place on August 19th at 7:30PM. All participants need to be over the age of 18 and it's $10 to enter the contest. There’s a cash prize for the winner as well. Winner will be recognized as the PCC's 2023 Pierogi Eating Champion of Utica.

There's a waiver/entry form you'll need to fill out to participate. You can find that by clicking HERE. Once filled out, you can bring it to the Polish Community Club in advance, or on the night of the contest by 6PM.

Do you have what it takes to be crowned the 2023 Pierogi Eating Champion? Text us on our station app and let us know.

