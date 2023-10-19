Comedian Pete Davidson Back In Upstate New York For 2 Shows

Get ready to laugh before October ends in Upstate New York. Former “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is returning to Upstate New York.

The legendary comedian and actor will perform standup comedy shows on Wednesday, October 25th at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center in Buffalo and Thursday, October 26th at The Egg in Albany. Both performances will begin at 7PM. A limited number of tickets are still available for the Buffalo show through etix.com, but tickets for Albany sold out quickly after going on sale Wednesday morning. Syracuse.com reports that fans can still find tickets for both shows through resellers.

Davidson is best known as a cast member on “SNL” from 2014-2022, and most recently hosted the late-night sketch show’s 49th season premiere:

He also created and starred in Peacock’s “Bupkis,” released standup specials like “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York,” and appeared in films like “The King of Staten Island,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Set It Up,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” and the Syracuse-shot “Big Time Adolescence.” He was also named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2022.

Both shows are listed as a “phone-free experience.” This means that attendees are not allowed to use phones, smartwatches and other devices in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

You can read more online here.

