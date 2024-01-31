Pet Food Giveaway Happening This Saturday In Central New York

Times are tough. Not only do we worry about putting food on the table for our families, we worry about our furry little friends. An upcoming pet food giveaway is scheduled for this Saturday that should help out.

This event, hosted by the 4PetSake Food Pantry, will take place in the rear parking lot of the West Winfield post office. That is located at 376 West Main Street. Participants will be able to collect their items without leaving their vehicles. The event will take place from noon to 2PM, or until supplies last. Make sure you stock up for your special furry friends.

5 Hometowns In New York Are Considered Some Of The Most Dangerous

Five hometowns from across New York State are considered by the FBI to be among the most dangerous places to live in America. Violent crime skyrocketed in New York State over the last year, all according to the FBI.

The violent crime rate in New York State has increased by over 100, according to data from the FBI. In 2022, the last year on record, the violent crime rate in New York State was 429.3, while the national average was 380.7. Things have gone up big time.

"In 2022, there were 9,714 all violent crime incidents, and 10,434 offenses reported in New York by 149 law enforcement agencies," the FBI states.

The violent crime rate in New York State in 2021 308 compared to 387 nationally. In 2019 the national violent crime rate was 380, compared to 361 in New York. You can read the full article online here, and check out all of the data.