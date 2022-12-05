Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home.

Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.

Have you ever dreamed of owning a home on a lake? Make your dream a reality.

6381 Martin Drive is for sale in Lee, so you'll be living your dream in the Greater Rome Area. The home is on the market with Michael Miner with Miner Realty and Property Management for $1,500,000.

One on the best lots located on Lake Delta with 1.1 acres and a large 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with a 3 car attached garage AND a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom carriage house with an attached garage next door."

In the day and age we are living in, you could make this your dream home, or the perfect AirBNB rental to keep your income coming in.

The home sits closer to the road, which gives you all of that property to utlize for gatherings and parties. If you have the money to purchase this property, you also get 6379 and 6381 Martin Drive.

You can read more on the property online HERE. Check out photos below:

