If you’ve been meaning to clean out your medicine cabinet, this weekend is the perfect opportunity!

The Center for Family Life and Recovery is partnering with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County Opioid Task Force, Oneida County Health Department, and the Utica Police Department to host its Spring Drug Take Back Day.

A Simple, Safe Way to Dispose of Medications

This drive-through event makes it easy for Central New Yorkers to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications, including sharps and pet medications, all without leaving your car.

The goal is to reduce the number of potentially dangerous medications sitting in homes across Oneida County.

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Unused medications can pose serious risks if they fall into the wrong hands.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 70% of opioid overdoses are linked to prescription drugs.

About the Event

Narcan training will be available on-site during the event. There will also be free Deterra Drug deactivation bags and complimentary HOPE bags filled with helpful resources (while supplies last).

When and Where:

Date: Saturday, April 25

Saturday, April 25 Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Location: 321 Main Street, Utica

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Memories of the Remington Arms Plant in Ilion, NY Here are just a few photos of some memories of the Remington Arms plant in Ilion, NY. On March 4, 2024, the plant closed its doors and left the village it called home for more than 200 years. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler



