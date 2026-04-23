Utica Drug Take Back Day This Weekend! Safely Dispose of Medications
If you’ve been meaning to clean out your medicine cabinet, this weekend is the perfect opportunity!
The Center for Family Life and Recovery is partnering with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County Opioid Task Force, Oneida County Health Department, and the Utica Police Department to host its Spring Drug Take Back Day.
A Simple, Safe Way to Dispose of Medications
This drive-through event makes it easy for Central New Yorkers to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications, including sharps and pet medications, all without leaving your car.
The goal is to reduce the number of potentially dangerous medications sitting in homes across Oneida County.
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Unused medications can pose serious risks if they fall into the wrong hands.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 70% of opioid overdoses are linked to prescription drugs.
About the Event
Narcan training will be available on-site during the event. There will also be free Deterra Drug deactivation bags and complimentary HOPE bags filled with helpful resources (while supplies last).
When and Where:
- Date: Saturday, April 25
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Location: 321 Main Street, Utica
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