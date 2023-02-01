New York Police Department Warns Of Sweet And Delicious Dealers

One police department in Upstate New York has received reports that highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area. Here's what they passed along to keep you informed.

The Oneida City Police Department posted the warning on their Facebook page to let the Central New York and Mohawk Valley regions be on the look out. They claim the substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Samoas," "Tag A Longs," and "Lemon Ups." Yes, they are warning you that Girl Scout season is here:

These substances are distributed by strong, smart, fearless young women who will lure you in with their good-cause story and get you hooked. Many people start with just one box, but one turns into two, two turns into five, and the next thing you know, you're hiding your stash in your freezer.

The police department continued their funny post letting the community know that they have set up a drop-off location for these cookies at the Oneida City Police Department, where officers can "dispose of them safely."

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways' 2023 cookie season runs January 31-April 23

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways are now taking orders for girl scout cookies locally through April 23rd 2023. Cookies are just $5 per package. The cookies help fuel service projects, troop travel, summer camp and more.

Looking to buy some boxes? You can contact your local Girl Scouts at 315-698-9400, 1-800-943-4414, info@gsnypenn.org or via the Let's Chat pop-up.

Enter your ZIP Code on the Cookie Finder to locate booths in your community during the month of April or local troop ordering links for direct shipment once available on February 27."

Help support your local scouts today.

See How The Girl Scout Cookie Options Have Changed Since 1912

Can You Remember Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie growing up?

As much as we enjoy Girl Scout Cookies in 2023, we often miss the ones that we used to love growing up. Have you heard of my personal favorite Girl Scout Cookies that are now retired?

Thanks-A-Lots Shortbread cookies are always a win. This Girl Scout Cookie was dipped in chocolate and it also had a friendly message on it. It had the words "Thank You" on it.



Ole Oles These powdered sugar cookies were delicious. They also had pecans and coconut mixed in and were reduced fat.

Lemon Chalet Creme This was one of my favorite lemon cookies to ever exist. How could a lemon sandwich cookie ever go wrong? The added cinnamon and ginger made it one of a kind.

Juliettes, I remember that these cookies were named after the founder of The Girl Scouts, Juliette Low. It reminded me of a chocolate turtle with its being covered in caramel, pecans and milk chocolate.

Ra Ra Raisens This was unlike your ordinary raisin cookie. This Girl Scout Cookie brought in oatmeal and yogurt chips with the raisins.

Savannah Smiles This Girl Scout Cookie knew how to put a smile on your face. They were lemon wedge cookies with powdered sugar.

Which Girl Scout Cookies Are Your Favorite?

I loved the Girl Scout Cookies that were discontinued but also enjoy the present day one as well.

