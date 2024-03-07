One Upstate New York Resident Won Over $6,000 On Take 5

Someone in Central New York is now $6,000 richer thanks to Take 5.

For the drawing held during the midday on March 6th 2024, one Central New York winner hit big. They hit the numbers 5, 9, 10, 28, and 30 and won the first place prize:

Location: ONONDAGA, WEGMANS #33, 7952 BREWERTON RD, CICERO

Location(2): NEW YORK, ROSHAN CANDY & NEWS INC, 381 1ST AVE, NEW YORK

Location(3): CHEMUNG, ACES & EIGHTS GENERAL STORE, 1156 BROADWAY ST, ELMIRA"

So if you bought a Take 5 ticket at Wegmans in Cicero, you could be $6,000 richer. Check your tickets!

Lottery Player in Central New York Small Town Wins Big

The winning ticket mentioned above isn't the first time in 2024 someone from Central New York hit the jackpot. One winning ticket for the nightly drawing on Tuesday February 6th 2024 was sold at the ADK Food and Fuel off Higby Road in Frankfort. It was worth $34,640.00. Congrats to both lucky Take 5 winners, whoever you are. Whatever you do with your winnings may you put it to good use.

How to Claim a Prize

Winning draw game tickets expire one year from the date of the draw. If your prize is up to and including $600, you can claim your prize at any licensed New York Lottery retail location. If that doesn't work for you, you can schedule an appointment at any of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. If your prize is $601 or more, you'll need to schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. Appointment is required to claim prize. You can read the full details online from the New York Lottery here.

