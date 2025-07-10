While you were lighting sparklers on July 4th, a different kind of firework went off in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump officially signed his $4.5 trillion tax and spending plan, formally titled the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, into law.

Here’s what the bill includes, and what it means for New Yorkers.

Major Cuts to Medicaid and Health Care Access

One of the biggest impacts New Yorkers will see is in health care. According to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, the new law could strip health coverage from 1.5 million people statewide, many of whom live in lower-income or rural communities.

The bill slashes funding for Medicaid and New York’s Essential Plan.

In addition, new rules will require recipients to recertify twice a year and meet an 80-hour monthly work requirement, policies that have caused coverage loss in other states even among people who still qualified.

Healthcare systems like those in Utica and Rome could face staffing cuts and reduced services due to the projected $8 billion in hospital funding losses statewide.

SNAP (Food Stamp) Benefits Will Be Slashed

Another major cut comes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps. New work requirements in the law mean nearly 300,000 New Yorkers will immediately lose access to the program.

Another 400,000+ are at risk of losing benefits in the months that follow. Among them? Over 360,000 children whose food security is directly tied to adult eligibility.

According to national anti-hunger group No Kid Hungry, this is one of the most extreme cuts to SNAP in U.S. history.

A Boost for High-Income Earners Through Tax Changes

Supporters of the bill, including several New York Republicans, highlight one major win: raising the SALT deduction cap. The SALT (State and Local Tax) cap will increase from $10,000 to $40,000 for households earning up to $500,000 per year, offering significant tax relief to wealthier residents, at least until it resets in 2030.

There’s also a new provision eliminating federal tax on tips, up to $25,000 per year, a change that may help higher-income tipped workers like servers at high-end restaurants.

Why Hochul and State Lawmakers Are Scrambling

Governor Hochul, who signed a $254 billion state budget earlier this year, says the federal cuts were not accounted for and could devastate the state’s finances. In response, she and state lawmakers are meeting in Albany to assess the fallout and discuss options to protect health care access and food assistance.

What Comes Next

Some provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act go into effect immediately, like the SALT deduction increase and tip tax exemption. But others, including Medicaid eligibility checks and work requirements, will roll out gradually, with key deadlines in 2026 and beyond.

New York’s leaders are expected to fight the implementation of many of these measures, but without federal relief, much of the financial burden will fall on state and local governments... and taxpayers.