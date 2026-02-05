The New York State Department of Transportation has released the number of snowplow “accidents” involving state-owned plows this winter, and it's downright shocking.

We can all agree this winter has been brutal across Central New York. Heavy snowfall, bitter cold, icy roads, and messy commutes have been the norm for weeks. And despite all of that, local highway and DPW crews have been out around the clock doing an incredible job keeping roads as safe and passable as possible.

But here’s the problem…

Not everyone is driving like winter actually exists. Yes, I know, I know. You're from New York. You're used to the snow!

Snowplow “Accidents” in New York NYSDOT is pleading with drivers to start using common sense when snowplows are on the roads. In a recent Facebook post, they put it bluntly: "64 - That is how many times a vehicle has crashed into a NYSDOT snowplow so far this winter." And no, they’re not calling these crashes “accidents.” “Let’s be clear. These are not ‘accidents.’ They happen because drivers are going too fast for conditions, following too closely, or trying to pass a more than 10-ton machine that is clearing the road for everyone else.”

Why This Impacts All of Us

Every single time a car hits a snowplow lives are put at risk (the plow operator’s and the driver’s). The plow then has to be taken off the road for repairs, costing taxpayers

And one bad decision means one less plow available to clear roads in your neighborhood, on your morning commute, or your kid’s school district.

From one driver to another: we need as many plows as we can get!

Plow Drivers Are Out There So You Don’t Have to Be

Snowplow operators are working in whiteouts, freezing temps, overnight hours, and miserable conditions so the rest of us can get where we need to go safely.

They’re moving slowly on purpose.

They’re wide on purpose.

They’re visible on purpose.

Riding their bumper or trying to squeeze past them doesn’t save time, it puts everyone in danger.

The Bare Minimum We Can All Do

Slow down, leave plenty of space, don’t pass plows and be patient. That’s it. That’s the assignment.

Sixty-four crashes is already 64 too many. Let’s stop adding to the list.

