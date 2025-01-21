An Upstate New York man is finally free after spending more than two years as a Taliban hostage. Ryan Corbett, a U.S. citizen from Dansville, New York, has returned home as part of a prisoner exchange between the United States and the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry.

Why Was Corbett in Afghanistan?

Corbett, who first moved to Afghanistan in 2010 to work with non-governmental organizations, later established his own business in the country. Although his family evacuated safely during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, Corbett continued to visit the region to renew his visa and manage his employees. Corbett was detained during a business trip in August 2022, beginning 894 days of uncertainty and fear for his family back in New York.

The Deal That Brought Corbett Home

Corbett’s release was part of a prisoner exchange between the United States and the Taliban. In return, Khan Mohammed, a Taliban figure serving a life sentence in California for drug trafficking and terrorism, was freed. Corbett wasn’t the only American freed. William McKenty was also released, though details about his case remain scarce.

The Taliban labeled the agreement as a step towards "normalizing" ties between the U.S. and Afghanistan. Americans George Glezmann and Mahmood Habibi are still held in Afghanistan.

Read More: Family Pleads for Help Finding Missing Oswego Woman

In a statement, Corbett’s family thanks former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, U.S. government officials, and Qatar for their efforts in securing his release.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.