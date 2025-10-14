A massive overhaul to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) takes effect in November, and the impact could be felt by hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill”, passed over the summer, slashes federal spending on SNAP, formally food stamps, by an estimated $186 billion over the next decade and changes who qualifies for food assistance, how benefits are calculated, and how costs are shared between states and the federal government.

New Work Rules and Fewer Exceptions

The most immediate change affects able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs). Starting in November, adults under age 65 must prove they’re working at least 80 hours per month, attending school, or participating in a job training program to remain eligible. Without proof, benefits will be limited to three months within a three-year period.

Previously, these work rules only applied to adults under 55, and many groups were exempt. Now, veterans, unhoused individuals, and young adults aging out of foster care must all meet the same work requirements. Parents are also affected. Exemptions now only apply to adults caring for dependents under age 14 (previously 18).

There’s a limited waiver for areas where unemployment exceeds 10%, but most counties in New York don’t meet that threshold.

Changes for Immigrants and Refugees

The law also narrows non-citizen eligibility for SNAP. Refugees, asylum seekers, and survivors of human trafficking, all previously eligible, may lose benefits. The USDA has not yet finalized how this rule will be implemented, but states have been told to prepare for reductions in eligibility.

How the Cuts Work

The changes go far beyond work requirements. The “One Big Beautiful Bill” restructures SNAP from top to bottom:

Future benefit increases will be capped to inflation, even if food prices rise faster.

The federal government’s share of SNAP administration costs will shrink from 50% to 25% by 2027, leaving states to cover the majority.

Beginning in 2028, states with high error rates in SNAP payments will be forced to cover 5% to 15% of their benefit costs, creating pressure for states to cut benefits.

The bill also eliminates funding for SNAP’s Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention Program, which promoted access to healthy food.

How SNAP Cuts Will Impact New York

Governor Kathy Hochul’s office estimates that up to 300,000 New Yorkers could lose food benefits under the new rules. Advocacy groups warn the number could climb higher, potentially affecting over half a million across the state.

In 2024, nearly 3 million New Yorkers relied on SNAP, more than half of them in families with children. For now, most New York counties are covered by a temporary waiver delaying some work requirement enforcement until February 2026, but that grace period will expire.

County social service departments say they are already bracing for the workload increase, noting that staff are being reassigned to handle new eligibility interviews.

What SNAP Recipients Should Do

If you receive SNAP:

Watch for mail from your local DSS office. Notices will explain if your eligibility changes.

Keep documentation of your work, class, or training hours (80 hours/month minimum).

Know your exemptions. Certain health conditions or caregiving duties may still qualify.

Reach out early. Local agencies, food banks, and advocacy groups can help you understand your options or appeal changes.

The new law marks one of the largest rollbacks in SNAP’s history, tightening access to food support while shifting more financial responsibility to states.

For many New Yorkers, these changes mean more paperwork, less security, and harder choices at the grocery store. Learn more about SNAP here.

