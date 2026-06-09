Many people wonder if they are considered middle class.

With prices going up for food, housing, gas, and other bills, it can be hard to know where your family fits. A new study looked at how much money people need to earn to be considered middle class in every state, including New York.

How Much Money Do You Need to Be Middle Class in New York?

The study found that a New York household needs to make at least $57,213 a year to be considered middle class. The middle-class income in New York is about $85,820 a year.

If a household makes more than $171,640 a year, it would be considered upper class.

Read More: Central NY Families Can Save With These Grocery Hacks

New York ranked 15th in the country for middle-class income.

Some States Need Even More Income

New York is expensive, but it is not the highest. Massachusetts and New Jersey had the highest middle-class incomes in the study.

Families in those states need to earn more money to reach middle-class status.

Buffalo Is One of the Most Affordable Cities

The study also looked at large cities across the country.

Buffalo was one of the cities where people need the least amount of money to be considered middle class. In Buffalo, a household only needs to earn $34,807 a year to be considered middle class.

The average middle-class income in Buffalo is $52,211.

What About New York City?

Things are different in New York City.

The study found that a household in New York City needs to earn at least $54,152 a year to be considered middle class. The average middle-class income in the city is $81,228.

Read More: A New York Mayoral Race Has No One Officially Running

Families earning more than $162,456 are considered upper class.

How Was the Study Done?

Researchers used information from the U.S. Census Bureau. They also used a definition from the Pew Research Center.

Under that definition, middle-class households earn between two-thirds and two times the median income in their area.

Do You Feel Middle Class?

Even if a family meets the income requirements, it may not feel middle class.

Many people say it is harder than ever to buy a home, save money, raise children, and take vacations because costs keep rising.

That means being middle class on paper may not always feel the same in real life.

What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York? What famous people allegedly own homes in Upstate New York? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler