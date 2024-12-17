This Is New York’s Favorite Christmas Song—Can You Name It?

There’s just something about Christmas music that can transport you instantly into the holiday spirit. Whether you’re navigating busy sidewalks lined with wreaths or enduring yet another trip to the mall, it’s hard to escape those familiar melodies. From cheerful classics to modern pop renditions, everyone has their favorite (and their not-so-favorite) holiday tunes. But in a state as big and bustling as New York, which Christmas song reigns supreme?

According to new data from FinanceBuzz, Google Trends reveals the most beloved Christmas songs by state—and the results might surprise you. While some places gravitate toward nostalgic hits like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” or sing along to “Let It Snow,” New York keeps it classic.

New York’s Favorite Christmas Song: Can You Guess What Tops the List?

For the Empire State, the top holiday tune isn’t just a hit—it’s a legend. A song so timeless that even astronauts once performed it in outer space. A melody that generations of New Yorkers have sung in schools, at family gatherings, and on frosty carriage rides through Central Park. Have you guessed it yet?

It’s “Jingle Bells.”

A Timeless Tune Since 1850

Long before holiday playlists and streaming services were a thing, “Jingle Bells” was already making waves. Written in 1850 by James Lord Pierpont, it wasn’t even meant to be a Christmas song. Originally composed for a Thanksgiving celebration, the song’s joyful melody and catchy lyrics quickly turned it into a December staple.

More than 150 years later, “Jingle Bells” has proven it’s here to stay. It’s been covered by everyone from Michael Bublé:

to Dolly Parton:

to—brace yourself—William Shatner.

And it’s not just Earth-bound; in 1965, astronauts aboard the Gemini 6 spacecraft made history by playing it for NASA, marking one of the first songs ever broadcast from space.

Why New York (and the Nation) Loves It

This year, “Jingle Bells” claimed the top spot in 14 states, including New York—more than double the popularity of any other holiday song. With its universal appeal, simple sing-along style, and infectious energy, it’s no wonder New Yorkers love it. “Jingle Bells” is synonymous with holiday cheer.

And let’s be honest—it’s one of the few Christmas songs that’s immune to overplay fatigue. Sure, you’ll groan after hearing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” for the millionth time (sorry, Mariah), but “Jingle Bells”? Somehow, we always circle back to it with a smile.

The Stats Don’t Lie

Across the U.S., “Jingle Bells” earned an average search score of 87 out of 100, far ahead of contenders like “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow!” and “Last Christmas.” It’s an undisputed champion of the holiday season.

So, the next time you find yourself humming “Dashing through the snow…” while trudging through slush or sipping hot cocoa, just remember: You’re part of a tradition as timeless as Christmas itself.

