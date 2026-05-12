A new study found that people in New York like a different cereal than most of the country.

Researchers at Concordia University, St. Paul looked at Google searches from January 2025 to January 2026 to find the favorite cereal in every state. And in New York, the most popular cereal was Cheerios.

Across the country, though, Froot Loops was the big winner.

Froot Loops Was Number One in 13 States

Froot Loops was the favorite cereal in 13 states, including Florida, Texas, Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina.

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The colorful cereal was the most popular overall in the study.

The States That Agree With New York

New York wasn’t alone in choosing Cheerios though. The cereal also ranked number one in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

So apparently the Northeast is sticking with the classics while much of the country reaches for bright colors and marshmallows.

Other Popular Cereals

Some other cereals were also favorites in different states. Rice Krispies and Cheerios were each the top cereal in five states.

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Trix was number one in four states. And Cinnamon Toast Crunch was the favorite in three states.

Fewer People Are Buying Cereal

Even though people still love cereal, sales have been going down.

Research from NielsenIQ says Americans bought fewer boxes of cereal in 2025 than they did in 2021.

Experts say some people are worried about sugar, food coloring, and processed ingredients. But, some cereal companies, including WK Kellogg Co and General Mills, say they plan to remove artificial dyes from their foods by the end of 2027.

For now, though, cereal is still a favorite breakfast for many people... especially Cheerios in New York.

America’s Most Popular Cereals by Number of States

Froot Loops — 13 states

Rice Krispies — 5 states

Cheerios — 5 states

Trix — 4 states

Cinnamon Toast Crunch — 3 states

Honey Bunches of Oats — 3 states

Cookie Crisp — 3 states

Several cereals, including Lucky Charms, Cap’n Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, and Special K, were favorites in just one state each.

Discontinued Cereals with Freeze-Dried Fruit

Cereals That Took Out the Word "Sugar"