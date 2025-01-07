FBI Warns New Yorkers About E-ZPass Scam: What You Need To Know
E-ZPass users across New York are falling victim to a widespread scam. The FBI has reported over 2,000 complaints in the last few months. The scam, a phishing or "smishing" attack, tricks individuals into believing they owe toll payments and lures them into sharing sensitive financial or personal information. Here’s what you need to know to avoid becoming the next victim.
E-ZPass Scam Targeting New Yorkers: How the Scam Works
Scammers send text messages that appear to come from E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail. These messages claim the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls, directing them to fake websites or requesting immediate payment. Because the messages look so convincing, people are mistakenly handing over their credit card details, social security numbers, and other personal data.
The New York State Thruway Authority is reminding users:
E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail WILL NEVER send a text message or email requesting sensitive personal information such as credit card numbers, social security, usernames, passwords, ect. Real communications will only refer customers to official websites e-zpass.com or tollsbymailny.com.
How to Stay Safe
- Ignore Suspicious Messages: Legitimate E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail communications won’t come via text asking for sensitive information.
- Verify the Source: Always use official websites like e-zpass.com or tollsbymailny.com to check your account.
- Report Scams: If you receive a suspicious message, report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by filing a complaint here.
What to Do If You’ve Been Scammed
If you’ve already fallen for the scam:
- Contact your bank or credit card provider immediately to secure your accounts.
- Change any compromised passwords.
- File a complaint with the FTC to help authorities track down these scammers.
