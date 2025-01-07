E-ZPass users across New York are falling victim to a widespread scam. The FBI has reported over 2,000 complaints in the last few months. The scam, a phishing or "smishing" attack, tricks individuals into believing they owe toll payments and lures them into sharing sensitive financial or personal information. Here’s what you need to know to avoid becoming the next victim.

E-ZPass Scam Targeting New Yorkers: How the Scam Works

Scammers send text messages that appear to come from E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail. These messages claim the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls, directing them to fake websites or requesting immediate payment. Because the messages look so convincing, people are mistakenly handing over their credit card details, social security numbers, and other personal data.

The New York State Thruway Authority is reminding users:

E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail WILL NEVER send a text message or email requesting sensitive personal information such as credit card numbers, social security, usernames, passwords, ect. Real communications will only refer customers to official websites e-zpass.com or tollsbymailny.com.

Read More: New Hack Puts New Yorkers Browsers At Risk

How to Stay Safe

Ignore Suspicious Messages: Legitimate E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail communications won’t come via text asking for sensitive information. Verify the Source: Always use official websites like e-zpass.com or tollsbymailny.com to check your account. Report Scams: If you receive a suspicious message, report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by filing a complaint here.

What to Do If You’ve Been Scammed

If you’ve already fallen for the scam:

Contact your bank or credit card provider immediately to secure your accounts.

Change any compromised passwords.

File a complaint with the FTC to help authorities track down these scammers.

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler