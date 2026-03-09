If you woke up this morning feeling like someone stole your soul overnight… you’re not imagining it, or alone.

That groggy, foggy, why-am-I-so-tired feeling is one of the many side effects of Daylight Saving Time, and experts say the time change can mess with your body more than you think.

When the clocks “spring forward,” we technically only lose one hour of sleep. But scientists say the problem goes much deeper than that. Daylight saving time throws our body’s internal clock completely out of sync.

In other words, your body still thinks it’s an hour earlier. And that can leave you feeling like a zombie for several days.

Why You Feel So Awful After the Time Change

Your body runs on something called a circadian rhythm. Basically a built-in clock that controls sleep, hormones, digestion, and energy levels.

When the clocks jump forward your body thinks it should still be asleep. Hormones like cortisol that wake you up may not kick in yet. And your blood sugar can spike differently than usual all while your brain feels foggy and slower.

That’s why the first few days after the time change often come with fatigue, irritability, brain fog, cravings for junk food and trouble focusing.

Some studies even show increases in heart attacks, strokes, and car accidents in the days after the time change because people are sleep-deprived and out of sync.

So yes, your Monday morning struggle is actually backed by science.

How to Adjust Faster

The good news is your body will eventually catch up. Most people start to feel normal again within a few days.

In the meantime, experts recommend a few simple tricks to help reset your body clock faster.

Get Outside in the Sun

Sunlight is one of the biggest signals that tells your brain it’s time to wake up. Even just 10–20 minutes outside can help your body adjust to the new schedule faster.

Go to Bed Earlier This Week

You may not fall asleep immediately, but trying to get to bed a little earlier helps your body gradually catch up. Even 15–30 minutes earlier can make a difference.

Take It Easy in the Morning

If you’re feeling slow or foggy, that’s normal. Your body may still think it’s an hour earlier, so don’t expect peak productivity first thing in the morning.

Move Your Body

Light exercise, stretching, or a short walk can help wake your system up and boost energy naturally.

Adjust Your Eating Schedule

Experts say it may help to wait about an hour after waking up before eating. You should also avoid eating late at night and give your body time to digest before bed.

Food timing helps your internal clock reset.

Some People Struggle More Than Others

If you’re a night owl, the adjustment can be harder.

Early risers often bounce back faster because their natural rhythm already leans toward earlier wake times.

For everyone else, your body’s clocks (yes, you have several), will slowly sync back up over the next few days.

Unfortunately, scientists say there are no real health benefits to daylight saving time.

Which means the grogginess we’re all feeling right now? Totally normal. So if today feels like a three-coffee kind of day… you’re definitely not alone.

