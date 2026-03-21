If you’ve ever walked into a store, pulled out cash like a normal human… and been told “sorry, cards only", good news: not anymore!

Starting March 21, a new statewide law is kicking in that requires most stores to accept cash payments.

What the New Law Means

New York Attorney General Letitia James is reminding businesses that refusing cash is now illegal for most retail and food stores across the state.

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That means stores must accept cash as a form of payment. They can't force you to pay with a card or app and they can't charge you more just for using cash. If you want to pay in cash, they have to let you.

This includes those places that went fully cashless during the pandemic.

What Happens If Stores Don’t Follow It?

If stores don't follow the new law, they'll face up to $1,000 fine for the first offense and up to $1,500 for additional violations.

There are a few exceptions. Stores don’t have to accept bills larger than $20. Online, phone, or mail orders don’t have to accept cash. If a store offers a cash-to-card machine, they’re allowed to use that instead, but they can't charge a fee or make you load more than $1 onto it.

What To Do If a Store Says “No Cash”

If a business refuses to accept cash, you can actually report it.

You can file a complaint online or call 1-800-771-7755.

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