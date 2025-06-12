Before you light up your next session, you might want to double-check the label. A statewide recall has just been issued for multiple adult-use cannabis products from IndoGrow LLC, after a re-test revealed they contained unallowable levels of pesticides, which pose a potential threat to public health.

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) confirmed the Level 1 product recall on June 10, 2025, affecting several lots of flower and pre-rolls currently sold in licensed dispensaries across New York. While no adverse reactions have been reported yet, the recall is part of a larger precautionary effort to protect consumers from potentially harmful contaminants.

Which Cannabis Products Are Being Recalled?

The following IndoGrow products are included in the recall due to failed pesticide testing:

Product Lot # The Force Pre-Roll SWDV01 Blue Coffee Flower IC099-001-BC Blue Coffee Pre-Roll IC099-BC1-PR Sour Runtz Flower IC099-001-SR Sour Runtz Pre-Roll IC099-SR1-PR Cosmic Burst Flower PPPG01 Oreoz Flower IC099-001-OR Oreoz Pre-Roll IC099-OR1-PR Secret Formula Flower IC099-001-SF These products may also be sold under names like Indi, Grow by Indi, Our Creation, or Grow with Us, so inspect labels carefully. Why Were These Products Recalled?

Initially, the products were quarantined due to invalid testing by a former lab. After the Office of Cannabis Management authorized re-testing, nine product lots failed, showing traces of unallowable pesticides, a violation of state cannabis regulations.

Read More: 11 Body Parts That Are Legal to Sell in New York

This resulted in a Level 1 recall, which is the most serious classification and indicates a potential health risk. According to the OCM, Level 1 recalls are issued when there's a strong likelihood of contamination that could cause adverse health effects.

What Should Consumers Do Now?

If you’ve purchased any of the affected products:

Stop using them immediately.

Return them to the dispensary where you made the purchase, even if the product has been opened.

Report any issues or symptoms you’ve experienced via the Incident Report Form.

Seek medical help if you’re feeling unwell. Call your doctor or contact the Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

How Recalls Work in New York’s Cannabis Market

Cannabis product recalls in New York can be initiated in two ways:

Voluntarily by the licensee or Registered Organization (RO) Administratively by the Office of Cannabis Management, if public health risks are suspected

There are two types of recalls:

Level 1: High risk to consumer health (as with IndoGrow)

Level 2: Lower risk; typically due to labeling or packaging issues

Licensees are required to have a recall plan in place and must provide weekly status updates to the Office during a recall event.\

For updates on cannabis product recalls in New York, visit the Office of Cannabis Management’s website.

The Best (and Worst) Things to Shop for in June June shopping guide: Learn what’s on sale, what to wait on, and how to save big this month on gifts, gear, and summer essentials. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM