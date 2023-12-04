NY Actress Faces Backlash, Issues Apology for Racist Podcast Rant
Your fave former actress of "ER" and then "The Good Wife" and presently "Morning Show", has spilled a boiling pot of tea on herself by way of her weird remarks on a podcast released on November 20.
According to reporting by USA Today, Julianna Margulies was a guest on "The Back Room with Andy Ostroy" podcast.
Margulies was asked a question about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict:
"The fact that the entire Black community isn’t standing with us, to me, says either they just don’t know or they’ve been brainwashed to hate Jews," she said on the podcast, adding, "In the civil rights movement, the Jews were the ones that walked side by side with the Blacks to fight for their rights."
She said a "Black lesbian club" at Columbia University "put signs up that said, ‘No Jews allowed,'" for a recent movie screening. "As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on 'The Morning Show,' I am more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew."
Speaking of the club, Margulies said she wanted to call them "idiots," continuing, "You don’t exist. You’re even lower than the Jews. A. You’re Black, and B. You’re gay and you’re turning your back against the people who support you?"
According to the university's student newspaper The Columbia Spectator, there were fliers placed ahead of a screening by the LionLez club that read, "It’s FREE PALESTINE over here. Zionists aren’t invited."
READ MORE: Julianna Margulies Says Black and LGBTQ Supporters of Palestine Are "Brainwashed to Hate Jews" (msn.com)
The backlash was as swift as Margulies lackluster apology,
"I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect," Margulies said in a statement to Deadline and The Washington Post over the weekend. “I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop."
*Gurl, bye.
READ MORE: Julianna Margulies apologizes for statements about Black, LGBTQ+ solidarity with Palestinians (msn.com)
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 15,200 Palestinians, 2/3 of which are women and children have been killed since the war began two months ago. About 1,200 Israelis have been killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
READ MORE: The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says death toll has surpassed 15,200 people, two-thirds of them women and children - ABC News (go.com)
