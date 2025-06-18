As families throughout Central New York prepare to wrap up the school year, there’s a golden opportunity to show appreciation for the teachers who made a lasting impact. The New York State Senate Educator Recognition Program is currently accepting nominations for its 2025 "Educators Inspiring a Generation" award, a meaningful way to spotlight educators who go above and beyond in shaping the future of our children.

If your child came home excited to learn this year, or if a particular teacher helped them through a tough time, now’s the time to say thank you in a big way.

The award honors those exceptional educators who demonstrate:

Excellence in teaching and student engagement

Innovative teaching practices that truly make learning stick

Leadership in fostering a positive school culture

Commitment to district-wide programs and initiatives

Mentorship that supports the professional growth of fellow educators

Support Central NY Teachers Who Are Going the Extra Mile

From Utica to Rome, Syracuse to Herkimer, we know that great teachers shape more than just academics. Teachers help build character, confidence, and curiosity. Whether your child struggled with math but found new strategies through a caring educator, or your teen discovered a love for science thanks to a passionate mentor, this is your chance to recognize those life-changing efforts.

Read More: Utica Program Pairs Kids With Rescue Pets

You don’t need to write a novel. Just describe what made this teacher stand out. Be specific and authentic. Share how they connected with students, used creative learning methods, or stepped up as a leader in the school community.

How to Nominate Your Teacher for the New York State Senate Educator Recognition Program

Nominations are open until June 23, 2025. Submit your nomination here and help an amazing educator receive the recognition they deserve.

