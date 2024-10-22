‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ On The Big Screen In Central New York
Enjoy "The Nightmare Before Christmas" on the big screen, ghost hunts, and shop your paranormal heart out this weekend in Central New York.
Get ready for a day full of spooky fun, unique vendors, and exciting activities at this year's Tricks And Treats Halloween Bazaar on Saturday, October 26th at Alabaster & Ash of Remsen, located at 10169 Fuller Road. From 2PM to 8PM, you can explore a wide variety of vendors, chat with tarot readers and mediums, and indulge in frightfully fun on-site tattoos. The market will be packed with great fall foods, pumpkin decorating, and trick-or-treating, making it the perfect family-friendly fall event.
From 4PM to 6PM, you can embark on a 1st floor self-guided paranormal investigation of the historic Fuller Farmhouse. Whether you're an experienced ghost hunter or just curious, you can bring your equipment and meet the spirits that call the farmhouse home. If the paranormal isn’t your thing, take a stroll through the haunted masquerade inside instead.
After all the shopping, trick-or-treating, tarot readings, and ghostly fun, settle in for an outdoor screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas from 6PM to 8PM. Bring your blankets and chairs for a great way to end this day.
Tickets are $10 per person (including kids), available at alabasterandash.com. Costumes are highly encouraged, and leashed pets are welcome (but not allowed inside the farmhouse). You can read more online here.
Here's A Look At The Vendors
-Kellie Psychic Medium, Dave the Seer & Duchess Tarot
-Horn's Family Farm
-Tattoos by Janice
-The Eye of Art
-Stitches Niche
-Lunar Compass Reiki & Tarot
-Geodesic Love
-Peaceful Vibes
-Soul to Home Macrame
-Gold Vine Designs
-Royally Iced Gems
-BZ Custom Crafts & Chocolates
-Cloud 9 Cannibus
-Craftydadny
-Melissa’s Creations N Things
-Nate Jones Photography
-Timeless by Tatiana
-Hippie Days & Witchy Ways
-Pink Moon Apothecary
You can learn more on Facebook.
New York's Top 10 Halloween Costumes of 2024
Gallery Credit: Megan
Spirit Halloween Relaunches Spirit Christmas with 3 New York Locations
Gallery Credit: Conor M Walsh
Top Trending Halloween Costumes In Central New York 2024
Gallery Credit: Karolyi