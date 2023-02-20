Is New York The Best State for Working Moms To Live In?

Every single New York resident has their own reasons for choosing to live in the great (or not so great, in your opinion,) state of New York. Maybe it's your family, maybe it's the education. As a working mom, are you in the best state of the United States you could be?

Here's a quick state from WalletHub- Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, and nearly 68% of moms with children under age 18 were working in 2021. Even with the number being so high, Moms still go to battle when it comes to pay:

Even during non-pandemic times, working moms still face an uphill battle in the workplace, as their average hourly wage is only 84% of what men make, and only 6.2% of S&P 500 companies’ chief executives are women. Such obvious inequality brings up not just financial questions but also deeply ingrained social issues. For instance, should women have to choose between career and family?"

WalletHub recently conducted a study analyzing the "Best and Worst States for Working Moms." They compared state dynamics across 17 key metrics:

In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Child Care, 2) Professional Opportunities and 3) Work-Life Balance."

Where Does New York Fall In This Study?

The weighted average across all metrics put New York State in ninth place of all 50 states with a total of 53.53. New York ranked high for professional opportunities for working moms, and scored decent for work life balance.

Other findings from WalletHub found that New York ranks in the top states for Highest Median Earnings for Female Workers at number five, and is number three for Highest Women's Life Expectancy at Birth. The bad news here is that New York also come in third place for Highest Unemployment Rate for Women. Yikes.

How do you feel about living in New York? Are you happy here - or are you looking to make a change? Let us know inside our station app.

Inventions Made By Women