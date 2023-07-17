New York State’s Most Awarded Winery Now Serving In Puerto Rico

It was an exciting day for New York State, wine fans, and Puerto Rico. A new partnership will now offer New York State wine in Puerto Rico.

According to New York State's Governors office, a new deal was struck between the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism, distributor Serrallés Imports and Steuben County-based Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery. With this new deal, an Upstate New York wine will now be served in Puerto Rico. For those that don't know, Dr. Konstantin Frank is New York's most awarded winery. The winery will be providing its Riesling varieties and Rosé for export:

"We are absolutely thrilled to be the first New York State Winery selling our wines in Puerto Rico. My great-grandfather was a pioneer in New York when he was the first to plant the European varieties in the eastern United States. We continue to pioneer four generations later and this time bringing our wines to the great people of Puerto Rico," said Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery Vice President Meaghan Frank.

The governor's office said the state hopes to expand the selection of wines and wineries participating in the future.

"Puerto Rico has shared so much of its culture, vibrancy, and creativity with New York, and our history and future are intrinsically intertwined," Governor Hochul said. "Now Puerto Rico will be able to enjoy what wine lovers across the world have long known - the best wines are made in New York. Cheers to this fantastic collaboration!""

New York State is one of the world's premier wine-making regions, and ranks as the third largest producer of wines in the nation. As of the this article's publication, there are 496 licensed wineries across the State, including 394 farm wineries, making the New York wine industry an important part of the statewide economy and one of its key exports.

