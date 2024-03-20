URGENT- Very Popular Snack Sold At Over 98 New York Walmart Stores Recalled

Sadly, this snack sold at around 100 New York State Walmart locations is being recalled. Here's what we know so far:

Walmart Issues Urgent Recall of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews

Cashews sold at Walmart locations in 28 states, including New York, may not be a heart healthy snack for some people with allergies or severe sensitivity to coconut or milk. The FDA recently shared a voluntary recall notice from John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc, which manufactured 8.25 oz cans of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews. They found that some of the plastic cans, wrapped in a blue label actually contained coconut cashews. There was a mix-up in the labeling process and some cans of coconut cashews were labeled with the honey roasted cashew labels. The FDA says that the mix-up could pose serious or life-threatening allergic reactions to those with severe sensitivity to coconut or milk.

Here's What To Look For

FDA FDA loading...

Potential affected products include the following details:

- Description: Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews

- Best if used by Jul 08 2025 GH2 (located on the bottom of the plastic can)

- 8.25 oz plastic can with a blue wrap around label

- UPC: 078742133348

If you fall into that category and you have a can of “honey roasted cashews” with best if used by July 08 2025 GH2 printed on the can and a UPC number of 078742133348, you can return them to Walmart for a full refund or just pitch them.

The recalled cans look like this and were sold at more than 100 New York Walmart locations, along with many other states across the United States:

FDA FDA loading...

