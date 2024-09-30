A New York Town Is One Of The Most Magical And Enchanted In America

We are so lucky in Central New York to have pretty enchanted and magical towns. One was just named the best in America.

Only In Your State just published an article titled "This Enchanting And Historic Town In New York Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination." Lucky for us, the one they selected is no stranger to feeling magical:

What New York Town Is The Most Magical And Enchanted In America?

Winner winner chicken dinner goes out to Seneca Falls. They chose Seneca Falls because it's a historic/enchanting small town perfect for a day trip, offering a mix of history, nature, and charming downtown areas.

This small town covers about five square miles and has a population of almost 7,000. It also has a little bit of everything! If you like history, nature, and enchanting, walkable small-town downtowns, then you'll love Seneca Falls, New York. Read on to learn more about one of the best small towns in New York and start planning a visit today."

We are no stranger to it's historic importance either. Seneca Falls is nationally and even internationally famous because it was the site of the Seneca Falls Convention in July 1848. The Seneca Falls Convention was the first women's rights convention in the United States. It began the movement that eventually led to the passage of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.

The National Women's Hall of Fame is also in Seneca Falls, New York and it's definitely worth a visit. It opened in 1969 and currently includes over 300 inductees."

You can read more of what they had to say online here.

