What A Joke- 1 New York Town Named Among The Best Vacation Spots
One New York beach town was just named one of the best vacation spots in America. However, they have to be kidding on this list.
During the summer, there is nothing better than hanging out at the beach. You probably have favorites in your mind already, but Travel By Brit put together a list of "24 Best Summer Beach Vacations in the U.S." To be on this list, you should feel honored and proud right? This author thinks their choice is a little pretentious.
New York made number 3 on this list. Again, huge honor. But, the choice was The Hamptons:
The Hamptons, New York, is easily one of the best summer beach destinations in the U.S. In fact, visiting the Hamptons is one of the best things to do on Long Island. The Hamptons are made up of several quaint coastal beach towns and hamlets, all of which are lovely. The weather will be more on the hot and humid side, but by the sea, it will be cool and refreshing. Long Island is known for its pristine beaches, and the further you go out on the island, the nicer the beaches get, which is why the Hamptons are so popular. "
So reading part of their description, if you didn't know the Hamptons, you would think "Ok, some choice near the city, but a nice choice."
When it comes to beaches, Coopers Beach is one of the best beaches to visit in the Hamptons. Hanging out around Sag Harbor is another must. The Hamptons are also popular amongst celebrities, so you never know who you might spot walking along the beach — many even own summer homes in the Hamptons, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Jennifer Lopez."
That portion starts to get into why I think their choice is a joke. The Hamptons are known world wide as one of the richest spots in America. Many celebrities, famous politians, singers, you name it, own property here.
Just doing a quick AirBNB search to rent a small vacation home there for a week, it's over $300- $700 a night. Even hotels aren't that affordable. If you aren't part of the rich and famous, it seems staying in the Hamptons for a beach vacation will destroy your wallet. Prove me wrong on our station app.
