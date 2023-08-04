Would You Move From New York To Paradise To Make Up To $98K?

Imagine never having to shovel snow again in Upstate New York if you were to movie to paradise and make up to $98K? There are jobs available in Florida that are going viral.

According to Fox 35, schools in the Florida Keys are hiring, and they are looking to pay top dollar. The Monroe County School District posted a hiring ad on its website looking for a vast range of positions to be filled. The district said it offers some of the highest pay in the U.S. – and of course, some of the best views, too.

"With incredible ocean views that can’t be beaten, mouth-watering seafood and amazing restaurants, never-ending weekend beach adventures, and world-renowned fishing activities – it's an unforgettable spot to call your happy place," the school district wrote on its website. "Plus, with great sports programs and beach weekends, you’ll never be bored! Picture yourself enjoying the best sunsets in the world every night and using your weekends to finally get some much-needed rest and relaxation."

Some schools in the district are looking for basketball coaches, electricians, teachers and janitors. Here's a look at some positions available:

Teachers (elementary, middle and high school)

Substitute teachers

Special education teachers

School bus drivers

Food services

Janitors

Electricians

Sports coaches

Maintenance supervisors

Administrative assistants

Social workers

Day care workers

Executive directors

In addition to a salary between $61,500 and $97,700, Monroe County School District offers all sorts of benefits, including life, accidental death and retirement policies.

Would you make the move from beautiful Upstate to paradise? Trade the snow boots for sandals? Trade the heater for AC? Text us on our app of what you would do in this situation.

