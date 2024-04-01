12 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For April 2024

April showers bring may flowers? We don't know that answer, but we do know who in Upstate and Central New York to watch out for with the most wanted criminals for April 2024.

These lists serve as a reminder of the importance of community safety and the role that each one of us can play in keeping our neighborhoods secure.

Continue scrolling to learn more about each absconder and who you can contact if you see them.

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

Is April Generally A High Crime Month For New York State?

April is also filled with a history of violence that shook the country. Some of the most well-known crimes have occurred during the month of April, leading people to wonder what it is about the month that tends to spike crime? Alcatraz East Crime Museum highlights this with some of the Most Sensational Crimes of April include:

April 4, 1968: Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated April 14, 1865: President Abraham Lincoln is assassinated April 15, 2013: Boston Marathon Bombing April 16, 2007: Virginia Tech Massacre April 19, 1995: Oklahoma City Bombing April 20, 1999: Columbine High School Shooting

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/01/2024:

Also, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers announces their Wanted Person of the Week for the Central New York region on WIBX 950,106.9FM every Thursday. You can follow that announcement online here.

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2024

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

