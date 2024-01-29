Is New York State The Worst For Love?

Everyone has different priorities when searching for love. Is New York State the worst for looking for love?

With Valentine’s Day around the corner and inflation making dates more expensive, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2024's Best and Worst States for Singles. Where do you think New York ranked on this list?

“Finding love can be tough, but being in the right place can contribute to a successful relationship. The best states are ones that provide a wide variety of venues for dates and have a large population of singles who are actively looking for a partner. The unfortunate tradeoff is that dating usually isn’t cheap in states that provide these ideal conditions."

Here's the data they have for New York State:

Dating in New York (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 4th

4th – % of Single Adults

11th – Gender Balance of Singles

23rd – Online-Dating Opportunities

28th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

15th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

1st – Restaurants per Capita

3rd – Movie Theaters per Capita"

Florida is the best state for singles overall in large part due to its large variety of attractions, ranking first in the nation for the number of theme parks, restaurants, music festivals and nature parks per capita. The Sunshine State has a population that’s eager to date, as residents search Google for the names of top dating websites and dating-related terms more than residents of most other states.

So this Valentine's Day at least know New York isn't as bad as you think.

Take A Sneak Peek At Construction On The Olbiston Apartments Take a sneak peek at the amazing work being done in Utica New York at the Olbiston Apartments. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler