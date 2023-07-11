Let's be honest- Pizza is in our DNA here in New York State. Which pizza places should you check out in every single county across the state?

History of Pizza in New York State

Pizza and New York go together like spaghetti and meatballs. According to Pizza historians, the roots of New York-style pizza can be traced back to the early 20th century when Italian immigrants brought their traditional pizza-making techniques to the city.

One of the iconic pizza styles that emerged in New York is the New York-style slice pizza, commonly found in pizzerias across the state. This style is known for its large, thin, and foldable slices with a slightly chewy crust, topped with a generous amount of tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Popularity of Pizza In New York State

Pizza has become an integral part of the state's culinary culture. While there isn't an exact percentage indicating the number of New Yorkers who love pizza, it's safe to say that pizza enjoys widespread popularity and is a staple food for many residents.

Number of Pizza Places in New York State

As for the number of pizza places across New York State, it's challenging to provide an exact count as it can change frequently due to new openings and closures.

In cities like New York City, Buffalo, and Syracuse, you'll find a high concentration of pizza places due to their vibrant food scenes."

In New York City alone, thcsnguyenthanhson reports there's about 1250 joints with the word Pizza in their name, and another 394 with the word “Pizzeria” in their name. Does New York have the most pizza places? No, Connecticut was the state with the most pizza restaurants per capita according to Statista in 2019 with 3.65 units to every 10 thousand people.

Take The Ultimate New York State Pizza Road Trip

We decided to have ChatGPT, the magic A.I. of the internet, pick one pizza place in every single county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip choosing places that were historic, well reviewed, and very popular. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here's that list of 62:

New York State's Ultimate Pizza Trail With 62 Stops We decided to have ChatGPT , the magic A.I. of the internet, pick one pizza place in every single county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip choosing places that were historic, well reviewed, and very popular. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here's that list of 62:

Here's 7 New York State Pizza Shops That Were Declared The Very Best In America Yelp updates its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the United States every year. New York State didn't land Number One on the list, but we did get 7 different shoutouts. Here's a look at those 7 New York State pizzeria's that made the magical pizza list:

