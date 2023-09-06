Do You Agree This Is New York’s #1 Most Legendary Restaurant?

When you think of New York State restaurants and the term legendary, does this restaurant come to mind?

LoveFood put together a list titled "Your State Has A Legendary Restaurant People Can't Stop Talking About" and of course they highlighted New York State.

From old-school diners to high-end haunts, not forgetting brilliant barbecue joints that have customers lining up around the block, every state has its own legendary restaurants that people come from all over America (and sometimes, beyond) to dine at.

How they determined each state's choice was based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of their team.

Who Got The Honors For New York State?

Katz's Delicatessen Katz's Delicatessen loading...

New York's most legendary restaurant according to this list is Katz's Deli, located in New York City:

New York is a city full of iconic restaurants, from Peter Luger to Grand Central Oyster Bar, but no spot is better known than Katz's. Founded in 1888, the deli has appeared in countless movies and TV shows – most famously, When Harry Met Sally (the table at which the scene was filmed now has a plaque that reads: 'Where Harry met Sally...hope you have what she had'). You'll probably have to wait in line, but the legendary pastrami sandwiches are worth it."

The outside has been used for countless TV shows, and even some pop songs. Here's a few classic pop culture moments here:

- Katz's was the site of Meg Ryan's famous scene in the 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally..The table at which Ryan and Billy Crystal sat is marked with a sign that says, "Where Harry met Sally... hope you have what she had! Enjoy!"

- Katz's Deli is the site for a scene in Across the Universe from 2007, in which Max reveals he has been drafted into the Vietnam War.

- It was the site of Johnny Depp's character meeting with an FBI contact in Donnie Brasco in 1997.

You can read a full pop culture list online here.

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.

7 Of New York State's Most Iconic Natural Landmarks We are extremely lucky in New York State that there are several iconic natural landmarks. We wanted to highlight 7 of New York's natural wonders. Check out our list below.

New York State's Ultimate Pizza Trail With 62 Stops We decided to have ChatGPT , the magic A.I. of the internet, pick one pizza place in every single county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip choosing places that were historic, well reviewed, and very popular. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here's that list of 62: