New York’s Most Filmed Location Is Not Shocking To Guess

For everything we have in Upstate, Western, and Central New York, it comes to no shock that these aren't the most filmed locations in the state. What is?

Hawaiianislands.com took all the states and came up with a list of the "Most Filmed Locations In Every State." Honestly, for New York, are we even that shocked?

The Most Filmed Location In New York State Is...

New York State's most filmed location according to this list is Central Park in New York City.

How Many Films Give "Credits" To Central Park?

According to On Location Tours, since 1908 over 200 films have shot scenes in Central Park, making it the most filmed public park in the world.

What Are The Top Movies Filmed There?

Here's a quick look at 50 movies and TV shows that were filmed in Central Park thanks to IMDB:

1. John Wick (2014)

2. Law & Order (1990– )

3. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

4. Third Watch (1999–2005)

5. The Devil's Advocate (1997)

6. Friends with Benefits (2011)

7. The Warriors (1979)

8. Ghostbusters (1984)

9. Vanilla Sky (2001)

10. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

11. Cruel Intentions (1999)

12. Night at the Museum (2006)

13. The Hunger (1983)

14. I Am Legend (2007)

15. Malcolm X (1992)

16. Limitless (I) (2011)

17. Raging Bull (1980)

18. Superman Returns (2006)

19. Highlander (1986)

20. Margin Call (2011)

21. Enchanted (2007)

22. Big Daddy (1999)

23. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

24. Working Girl (1988)

25. Men in Black II (2002)

26. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

27. Blue Steel (1990)

28. The Informer (2019)

29. You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008)

30. The Happening (2008)

31. Great Expectations (1998)

32. Serpico (1973)

33. Remember Me (I) (2010)

34. Side Effects (I) (2013)

35. Stepmom (1998)

36. The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

37. Splash (1984)

38. The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

39. Midnight Cowboy (1969)

40. Wall Street (1987)

41. The Nanny Diaries (2007)

42. Death Wish (1974)

43. Annie Hall (1977)

44. The Producers (2005)

45. Panic Room (2002)

46. Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

47. Stuart Little (1999)

48. Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

49. Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)

50. Love Story (1970)"

