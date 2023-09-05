Cruise On A Delicious Road Trip- New York State’s Ice Cream Trail

It's always a good time to enjoy ice cream. Need some places to check out? Take New York State's unofficial Ice Cream Trail.

We love ice cream in New York, it's no secret. One New York convenance store chain has won several awards at the Great New York State Fair. On Thursday, August 31st Stewart's Shops received awards at the New York State Fair highlighting their fresh, and local dairy products. Stewart's submitted their milk, flavored milk, and ice cream for Cornell University to sample. You can read the full scoop online here.

Did you know there's an ice cream trail here in the great state of New York? Yup. Created by Only In Your State, the trail takes you all throughout the Adirondacks, allowing you to "take in the sights of our tallest mountains and some of the most breathtaking scenery in all of New York" while licking your favorite kind of ice cream.

The entire trail is less than five hours, so if you're looking for a fun day or weekend road trip with your family or friends - this is it!

Martha's Dandee Cream - Queensbury Main Street Ice Cream Parlor - Chestertown Wind-Chill Factory - Ticonderoga Emma's Lake Placid Creamery - Lake Placid Mountain Mist Custard - Saranac Lake Donnelly's Ice Cream - Saranac Lake The Cone Cabin - Lake Clear Skyline Ice Cream - Tupper Lake Lakeside Licks Ice Cream - Speculator

Kudos to Only in Your State for this awesome find

Hop aboard the New York Ice Cream Trail!

