How In The World Is This New York State’s Favorite Soup?

What do you think the most popular soup is across all of New York State? Honestly, we are a little shocked this is the top choice.

The Loupe put together a list of the top soups for every state in America. Of course classics like chicken and rice, chicken noodle, french onion, and tomato soup made the list. How did they get the data?:

For this study, the soup supporters at Shane Co. analyzed the search volume for each popular type of soup to determine which is each state’s favorite."

What Is New York's Most Popular Soup?

Out of all the choices, New York is a big fan of Lentil:

Minestrone, lentil soup, and French onion soup are the three contenders that fill the hearts and bowls of people living in states like Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts."

Seriously, lentil? Food Network has a great recipe that highlights brown lentils as the star of this dish:

To boost flavor, we used a classic mirepoix—onion, celery and carrot – as well as thyme, bay and oregano for an herby finish. We found the fresh lemon juice and parsley at the end brightened up the soup and added a nice pop of color."

But again, lentil? New York likes lentil the best? What about it do we like the most?

Where Can You Find The Best Lentil Soup In The Mohawk Valley And Central New York?

Well, if you're looking for the best of the best when it comes to lentil soup, we decided to turn to Yelp and show you who has the top reviews for lentil soup:

15 Of The Best Soups In The Utica And Rome Area Let's be honest, there are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from a chilly walk on the 840 trail than with a bowl of steaming hot soup and we're sure that you've got your favorite recipes. But, who has all the time in the world to make soup?

Who can you turn to to satisfy that soup craving? We asked all around social media and these are the places you said you turn to first. Not only did you name a restaurant, you named the soup. When we gathered responses, we only posted ones that had specific soups to try, and the restaurant. If we should add anyone else, text us on our station app and we will be happy to add them to the list. Be sure to tell us what soup they serve to include.

