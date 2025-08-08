If you’re headed to the 2025 New York State Fair, there’s a new safety feature you’ll want to sign up for before you hit the Midway: The Fairgrounds Alert System. It's a real-time emergency alert system designed to keep visitors informed in the event of dangerous weather, security issues, or other urgent situations.

The fair has partnered with the National Weather Service and New York State Police to create the new system, which launches just in time for this year’s fair, running from August 20 until Labor Day, September 1.

How to Sign Up for Alerts

Subscribing is simple:

Text NYSF to 888777 to receive live alerts during the fair and other major events held at the fairgrounds throughout the year, like the popular Syracuse Nationals auto show.

Whether it’s an unexpected storm, an evacuation notice, or another public safety issue, these alerts are designed to keep you updated and safe in real time.

Why the Alert System Was Created

Although officials say the new alert system wasn’t launched in response to any specific event, it does follow last year’s chaotic night at the fair when reports of gunfire caused widespread panic. While a State Police investigation later confirmed no shots were fired, many visitors criticized the fair for a lack of clear communication during the confusion.

This year, fairgoers can expect much faster, clearer communication if anything unexpected happens.

Other New Security Measures for 2025

The new alert system is just one of several security enhancements rolled out this year. Here’s what else is new:

Non-official vehicles are now banned from participating in parades on fairgrounds to limit potential safety concerns.

High-resolution surveillance cameras have been upgraded across the fairgrounds.

Drone technology is being used to monitor large crowds from above.

Public address systems have been improved for better audio clarity.

Advanced magnetometers and metal detectors will be in use at all gates and entry points.

From concerts and corn dogs to rides and parades, fair officials say they’re doing everything possible to let visitors focus on the fun, without worrying about safety.

