Lucky New York Resident Wins $19.2 Million In Lotto Jackpot

One lucky New York resident took home $19.2M after hitting the jackpot in the New York LOTTO.

The drawing was part of a Saturday drawing on March 23rd 2024. Per the New York State Lottery, the ticket was sold to a New York Lottery subscriber in Schenectady.

The winning numbers in the drawing for March 23rd were:

6, 20, 38, 48, 52, 54, + 46

According to the New York Lottery, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59 to win the New York LOTTO Jackpot. A New York LOTTO prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.

Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York

The winning numbers for the Monday, March 25 drawing were:

7-11-19-53-68 +23

Two tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million, one in Florida and another in New York. The winning Powerball ticket from the Empire State was sold at the Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh. You can read the full story online here.

The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, March 27 drawing is $865 million, with a lump sum cash payout of $416.1 million.

The odds of hitting it are 1 in 292.2 million. But hey, you never know right?

Looking To Win Millions On Scratch Off Tickets?

New York Lottery scratch-off tickets have plenty of grand prizes that are well over a million dollars. Which ones are on the shelves for March 2024?

These tickets offer the chance to turn dreams into reality. If you ended up winning over a million dollars on a ticket, how would you spend it? Would you blow it all in one shot, or would you invest and save?

Here's the tickets:

