Do Real Trees Win? New York Settles The Christmas Debate

A survey conducted by Online-Casinos.com reveals that 32 U.S. states prefer real Christmas trees. That fresh pine smell? The needles on the floor? It’s all part of the magic. Unsurprisingly, most northeastern states have this preference.

Interestingly, states below the Mason-Dixon line prefer artificial trees. States like North Carolina—which is known for its actual tree farms— opt for artificial trees? The scandal!

But where does the Empire State come in? New Yorkers prefer the real deal. If you’re an apartment, you’ve probably side-eyed your neighbor’s giant tree somehow crammed into a 500-square-foot apartment. Suburbs? Entire families make a day of chopping down trees like lumberjacks on a Christmas mission.

Did You Know:

New York State is Home to 875 Tree Farms on almost 19,000 acres.

According to the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York, New York State ranks fourth for tree farms in the United States.

And let’s not forget the climate factor. Northeastern winters practically demand a real tree, while southern states cling to their plastic ones, perhaps to avoid hauling a dying pine through 80-degree December days.

How to Pick a Real Christmas Tree

Picking a real tree is part art, part science—especially if you want one that looks great and survives the season. Here’s a quick guide to help you snag the perfect fir, spruce, or pine:

  1. Check the Freshness
    • Give the tree a gentle shake. If a shower of needles falls off, it’s likely already on its way out.
    • Look for vibrant green needles that are soft to the touch—not brittle. You want a tree that feels as lively as it looks.
  2. Test the Branches
    • Run your hand along a branch and see if the needles stay put. This is a good sign the tree is freshly cut.
    • Make sure the branches are strong enough to hold your ornaments. Fir trees (like Fraser or Balsam fir) tend to have sturdier branches compared to pine.
  3. Measure Twice, Buy Once
    • Know your space before you buy! Measure the height of your ceiling—and don’t forget to factor in the height of your tree stand and star topper.
    • Pro Tip: Trees always look smaller outside. That 7-footer might seem perfect until you’re squeezing it through your apartment door.
  4. Pick the Right Type
    Different tree species offer unique qualities:

    • Fraser Fir: The gold standard for real trees—sturdy, fragrant, and long-lasting.
    • Balsam Fir: Known for its strong Christmas-y scent and soft needles.
    • Douglas Fir: A fuller, bushier tree with a classic shape.
    • Blue Spruce: Gorgeous bluish-green needles, but beware—they’re a little prickly!
  5. Keep It Fresh
    • Once you get your tree home, cut about an inch off the base to help it absorb water.
    • Place it in a stand that holds at least a gallon of water and refill it daily. A tree can drink a quart of water or more per day, so don’t let it go thirsty!
    • Keep it away from heat sources like radiators, space heaters, or direct sunlight.

