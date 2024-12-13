Do Real Trees Win? New York Settles The Christmas Debate

Interestingly, states below the Mason-Dixon line prefer artificial trees. States like North Carolina—which is known for its actual tree farms— opt for artificial trees? The scandal!

But where does the Empire State come in? New Yorkers prefer the real deal. If you’re an apartment, you’ve probably side-eyed your neighbor’s giant tree somehow crammed into a 500-square-foot apartment. Suburbs? Entire families make a day of chopping down trees like lumberjacks on a Christmas mission.

Did You Know:

New York State is Home to 875 Tree Farms on almost 19,000 acres.

According to the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York, New York State ranks fourth for tree farms in the United States.

And let’s not forget the climate factor. Northeastern winters practically demand a real tree, while southern states cling to their plastic ones, perhaps to avoid hauling a dying pine through 80-degree December days.