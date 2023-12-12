New York Ranks Number 1 For This Fairly New Sport
One new sport has taken off over the last few years across America. According to a recent report, New York State ranks number one for it.
According to the first annual Pickleball Industry Report from TeachMe.To, the data from the survey is from 200 professional pickleball coaches. It offers some interesting insights on pickleball's reach by region and demographic, as well as the economy surrounding America's fastest-growing sport. Here's a snapshot of some of the findings:
- New York ranks as the number 1 DMA (Designated Market Areas) for pickleball participation; 11.3% of the population has played pickleball at least once in the past 12 months
- The Northeast US is home to the most experienced pickleball coaches with 38% of coaches having over 15 years of experience
- 52% of pickleball coaches nationally reported that extreme weather has impacted their lessons; 80% of coaches in New York have had to cancel or reschedule lessons this year due to extreme weather
- 68% of people searching for pickleball lessons in 2023 are female; Up from 63% in 2022.
What's really cool, this new report offers many insights. Across New York State, the top cities include New York City, West Hempstead, and Oyster Bay. Here's a look at the Northeast data:
Northeast: (CT, ME, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI)
Number of Coaches Surveyed: 13
Common Experience Level: 15+ years
Most commonly mentioned coaching style: Motivational, Patient, Developmental
State with most instructors: New York
The average age of avid pickleball players who play at least once per month is 34.8. Men make up 60.5% of players; women comprise 39.5%. You can read the full report here.
