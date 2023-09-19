Big Shocker- Upstate New York’s Most Popular Pizza Topping

New York is no stranger to pizza. Upstate New York is also no stranger to the most popular topping for pizza.

The food scientists at Casino.com decided to search America for each state's favorite pizza topping.

From pepperoni to pineapple, which are officially the most popular pizza toppings in America? We took a break from reviewing casino sites to find out. Read on to find out! From deep pan to New York style, cheesy to BBQ base, there are endless pizza options to enjoy. But which pizza toppings can truly be considered the nation’s favorites?"

What Is New York States Most Popular Pizza Topping?

New York State's most popular topping according to Casino.com's research- Pepperoni. Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping not just in New York, but across America. Pepperoni took the gold in 29 different states. It’s also the second choice in a further 17 states, cementing pepperoni’s status as a serious player in the pizza game.

However - believe it not - not everyone’s a fan, with residents of Rhode Island actually ranking pepperoni fifth, behind the likes of ground beef, chicken, and peppers."

Ranking bottom across all 50 states, anchovies are the most hated topping. Pizza has become an integral part of New York State's culinary culture. While there isn't an exact percentage indicating the number of New Yorkers who love pizza, it's safe to say that pizza enjoys widespread popularity and is a staple food for many residents. Most residents are grabbing pepperoni.

What is your favorite pizza topping? Text us on our app and let us know.

Who Got The Title Of Best Pizza For New York? According to a recent Lovefood article , they went on the hunt for the best pizza places in America.

According to this article , the experts decided that the best pizza in all of New York State was Rubirosa, located in New York City:

This New York institution was opened by Aj Pappalardo, the son of the founder of iconic Joe & Pat's in Staten Island. It's home to the trademarked Tie Dye pizza, with pesto swirled on top of the tomato, mozzarella and vodka base. There are nine pizzas on the main menu, or you can build your own. Customers love the traditional vintage interior of the small restaurant, plus there is seating available outside on the patio."

Here's some photos from the restaurant:

Here's 7 New York State Pizza Shops That Were Declared The Very Best In America Yelp updates its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the United States every year. New York State didn't land Number One on the list, but we did get 7 different shoutouts. Here's a look at those 7 New York State pizzeria's that made the magical pizza list:

