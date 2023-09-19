Big Shocker- Upstate New York’s Most Popular Pizza Topping
New York is no stranger to pizza. Upstate New York is also no stranger to the most popular topping for pizza.
The food scientists at Casino.com decided to search America for each state's favorite pizza topping.
From pepperoni to pineapple, which are officially the most popular pizza toppings in America? We took a break from reviewing casino sites to find out. Read on to find out! From deep pan to New York style, cheesy to BBQ base, there are endless pizza options to enjoy. But which pizza toppings can truly be considered the nation’s favorites?"
What Is New York States Most Popular Pizza Topping?
New York State's most popular topping according to Casino.com's research- Pepperoni. Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping not just in New York, but across America. Pepperoni took the gold in 29 different states. It’s also the second choice in a further 17 states, cementing pepperoni’s status as a serious player in the pizza game.
However - believe it not - not everyone’s a fan, with residents of Rhode Island actually ranking pepperoni fifth, behind the likes of ground beef, chicken, and peppers."
Ranking bottom across all 50 states, anchovies are the most hated topping. Pizza has become an integral part of New York State's culinary culture. While there isn't an exact percentage indicating the number of New Yorkers who love pizza, it's safe to say that pizza enjoys widespread popularity and is a staple food for many residents. Most residents are grabbing pepperoni.
