New York To New Jersey- Take This Exclusive 25th Anniversary Sopranos Sites Tour

Woke up this morning, and got some gabagool. Enjoy this exclusive 25th Anniversary Sopranos Sites Tour taking place in New York and New Jersey.

Believe it or not, the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking television series "The Sopranos" is coming up on January 10th, 2024. If you were a fan of the show during the orginal run, or during the era of binge watching TV, you're invited to join On Location Tours for a tour of the iconic filming locations on Wednesday, January 10th. The tour is round 4 hours long, and begins at 10AM.

What will you see on this tour?

From the bustling streets of New Jersey, where the Soprano family resided, to the quaint neighborhoods and eateries that served as the backdrop for their intricate lives, this tour provides an unparalleled opportunity to witness the magic of the series come to life. Gain exclusive insights into the making of "The Sopranos" and discover the secrets behind some of the most unforgettable scenes in television history.

Some of the highlights of the tour include the following:

- Embark on a visual journey through the opening credits as you encounter Pizzaland, The Muffler Man, and other enigmatic sites.

- See the very spot where Big Pussy shared fateful words with the FBI.

- Get a glimpse of Barone Sanitation, Tony's legitimate facade.

- Step inside the real-life Bada Bing, otherwise known as Satin Dolls.

- Take a photo of the restaurant booth where Tony Soprano sat in the climactic final scene

RSVP INFORMATION:

To secure your spot on this exclusive tour, please RSVP by Tuesday, January 9th online HERE.

