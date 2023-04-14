Would You Eat At New York State’s Most Famous Restaurant?

New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?

Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.

Katz's has been a linchpin of the neighborhood for over 100 years. It's a place where tourists and locals unite over one thing: the consumption of outrageously large meat sandwiches. If there's anything more American than a panoply of cultures, ages, and social classes coming together over food, I don't know what it is."

Not Near New York City? You Can Still Try Katz's Delicatessen

If you want to try New York's most famous restaurant, they offer a variety of shipping options online.

Katz's Delicatessen History

Kat'z was founded back in 1888 as a small deli by the name of Iceland Brothers on Ludlow Street in New York’s Lower East Side by the Iceland brothers.

Upon the arrival of Willy Katz in 1903, the name of the store was officially changed to "Iceland & Katz". Willy’s cousin Benny joined him in 1910, buying out the Iceland brothers to officially form Katz’s Delicatessen.

Katz’s Deli was moved across the street, to its present location, during the construction of the subway system. During World War II, the three sons of the owners were all serving their country in the armed forces, and the family tradition of sending food to their sons became the company slogan “Send A Salami To Your Boy In The Army."

Check out some of their foods here:

Here's a look at some of their delicious menu items. Which one would you order?

