New York’s Most Charming Small-Town Restaurant Is A Must-Visit
We all know that New York State is full of many small towns and charming restaurants. Where is the best?
New York State's most charming restaurant has been picked for 2023. MSN took a look at genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of their team at these restaurants across America. So they picked a winner for each state.
MSN has named Salt Of The Earth Bistro in Lake Placid as the winner:
New York: Salt of the Earth Bistro, Lake Placid
Dining at this bistro is like dining in someone’s home – a particularly lovely home, with plush interiors and a charming outdoor patio. Punters love the warming soups, as well as the salmon with a roasted sweet potato and chickpea Baharat-spiced quinoa salad. Don't miss the eggnog crème bruléefor dessert."
The menu features dishes like Filipino spiced pork belly, Venison Brunswick stew, and Gambian peanut stew, along with more traditional beef, chicken, and fish choices served with unique garnishes and sides.
They are located at 5956 Sentinel Road in Lake Placid. You can check their website out for hours of operation.
This is the second award Salt Of The Earth has won in 2023 so far. Back in January, we reported Salt Of The Earth being picked by 24/7 Tempo and their list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State.
24/7 Tempo said this about them:
Serving “twisted foods from traditional roots,” chef/owner Andrea Lautenschuetz is from Buffalo, giving credence to her restaurant’s name, but the food is internationally inspired."
Again, you can check them out at 5956 Sentinel Road in Lake Placid.
