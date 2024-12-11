New York Man Just Skateboarded From Coast To Coast

1 New York man just took a 3,162-mile trip on his skateboard across America.

This trip was over the course of 57 days, 6 hours, 56 minutes and according to UPI, set a Guinness World Record in the process.

Chad Caruso, outfitted only with his board, a small backpack and a single set of clothes, started his skateboarding trip in Venice Beach, Calif., and completed his journey at the coast of the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach.

This trip earned him the Guinness World Record for the fastest male crossing of America on a skateboard.

"As I skated up to the finish line in Virginia Beach with hundreds of people cheering me on, police escorts, and local skaters pushing alongside me, I couldn't help but feel overwhelmed with emotion," Caruso told Guinness World Records.

Caruso has been skating for over 25 years. He did this trip to raise awareness of addiction and mental health problems. He said skateboarding helped him get sober up nine years ago and he hopes his story will inspire others to do the same. He made long distance skates in the six months leading up to his attempt to build his stamina.

